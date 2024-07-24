Adelaide-based advice firm makes leadership promotion

Financial advisory group Providence Wealth South Australia has promoted its co-founder to the role of director to help steer the future direction of the business.

The Adelaide-based advice firm has promoted its associate director Thyra Wilton to the position of director.

Wilton was a co-founder of the business when it first launched in 2022, alongside Tony Michaels, director and principal at Providence Wealth SA. She played a significant role in establishing the practice, leading investment strategies, managing client relationships, and increasing revenue by 25 per cent year-on-year.

As a director, Wilton will take on additional responsibilities in steering the future direction of Providence Wealth SA, together with Michaels. This will include contributing to the strategic planning and governance of the business. Moreover, she will take a seat on the Providence Wealth SA board.

Michaels said the promotion cemented the boutique firm’s leadership team.

“Together we represent an innovative approach to wealth management and investment leadership, one that spans two generations and is led by deep expertise, diligence and a diversity of thought that leads to better decision making,” he explained.

Wilton holds more than 15 years of experience in the wealth management industry, including portfolio administration, managing client relationships, strategic financial planning, and practice management.

Commenting on her own appointment, she said: “I am proud to be stepping up alongside Tony to manage one of the few truly independent wholesale wealth management firms in South Australia.

“We believe in our highly tailored, boutique approach to wealth creation and wealth retention strategies. Our proven track record makes us well-positioned to help families through the upcoming generational shift of wealth – which will be one of the biggest transfers Australia has seen.”

Providence Wealth SA works with family offices and high-net-worth clients, specialising in tailored investment advice, family succession, and legacy planning.

The business is one of the three joint venture partners of national firm Providence Wealth Advisory Group, which has two other offices located in Sydney and Melbourne. The parent company was founded in 2000 by chief executive Grant Patterson, and has more than $1.5 billion in funds under management.

It provides personal wealth management strategies, multigenerational wealth protection, and not-for-profit expertise. The firm’s philanthropic foundation has also facilitated in excess of $3.5 million in donations on behalf of its account holders.