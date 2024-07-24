 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Adelaide-based advice firm makes leadership promotion

Adelaide-based advice firm makes leadership promotion

providence wealth adelaide appointment financial advice

24 July 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

Financial advisory group Providence Wealth South Australia has promoted its co-founder to the role of director to help steer the future direction of the business.

The Adelaide-based advice firm has promoted its associate director Thyra Wilton to the position of director.

Wilton was a co-founder of the business when it first launched in 2022, alongside Tony Michaels, director and principal at Providence Wealth SA. She played a significant role in establishing the practice, leading investment strategies, managing client relationships, and increasing revenue by 25 per cent year-on-year.

Related News:

As a director, Wilton will take on additional responsibilities in steering the future direction of Providence Wealth SA, together with Michaels. This will include contributing to the strategic planning and governance of the business. Moreover, she will take a seat on the Providence Wealth SA board.

Michaels said the promotion cemented the boutique firm’s leadership team.

View all

“Together we represent an innovative approach to wealth management and investment leadership, one that spans two generations and is led by deep expertise, diligence and a diversity of thought that leads to better decision making,” he explained.

Wilton holds more than 15 years of experience in the wealth management industry, including portfolio administration, managing client relationships, strategic financial planning, and practice management.

Commenting on her own appointment, she said: “I am proud to be stepping up alongside Tony to manage one of the few truly independent wholesale wealth management firms in South Australia.

“We believe in our highly tailored, boutique approach to wealth creation and wealth retention strategies. Our proven track record makes us well-positioned to help families through the upcoming generational shift of wealth – which will be one of the biggest transfers Australia has seen.”

Providence Wealth SA works with family offices and high-net-worth clients, specialising in tailored investment advice, family succession, and legacy planning.

The business is one of the three joint venture partners of national firm Providence Wealth Advisory Group, which has two other offices located in Sydney and Melbourne. The parent company was founded in 2000 by chief executive Grant Patterson, and has more than $1.5 billion in funds under management.

It provides personal wealth management strategies, multigenerational wealth protection, and not-for-profit expertise. The firm’s philanthropic foundation has also facilitated in excess of $3.5 million in donations on behalf of its account holders.

Read more about:
providence wealth
adelaide
appointment
financial advice

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

24 July 2024
How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?

A new report has forecast how adviser numbers would look in five years’ time and the rate of expected annual growth.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
24 July 2024
Insignia staff at risk of slashed redundancy provisions

Insignia Financial has proposed slashing staff redundancy pay arrangements by 58 weeks, potentially making it one of the lowest in the industry.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
23 July 2024
FAAA’s Anderson questions Dixon Advisory secrecy

The FAAA’s Phil Anderson has written an open letter calling for a public inquiry to uncover why the case of Dixon Advisory has been so closely guarded given the high volume of losses and effect on the financial advice sector.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
23 July 2024
Sequoia flags new CEO in FY27

Sequoia Financial Group has confirmed chief executive Garry Crole will remain at the firm until June 2026 but will work on a succession plan for his replacement.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
Howard Elton

Article makes no comment that the advisers leaving industry are older and have many years of work an life experience w...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
2 hours 7 minutes ago
Peter Robinson

This article appears to overlook the fact that there must be a fairly large group of advisers who missed out on the expe...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
2 hours ago
One foot out the door

Based on Deloitte’s numbers, growth from 15,819 to 16,708 is a gain of 889 advisers, representing 177 advisers each year...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
3 hours ago
Melbourne-based adviser restrained from travel amid ASIC investigation

ASIC has secured travel restraint orders against a financial adviser while he is the subject of an investigation into alleged financial misconduct....

2 days 19 hours ago
Insignia unveils new executive team

Insignia Financial has unveiled a new operating model and executive team, including a new head of advice, while three senior executives are set to depart the licensee....

2 weeks ago
Are you with Australia’s best growth superannuation fund of FY24?

Analysis by Chant West of the annual performance of growth superannuation funds has uncovered which ones see the best performance....

6 days 21 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F
144.00 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
73.55 3 y p.a(%)
3
Hills International
63.39 3 y p.a(%)
4
Acadian Global Equity Long Short A
30.20 3 y p.a(%)
5
Acadian Global Equity Long Short
29.81 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA