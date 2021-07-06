69% pass May FASEA exam

The May sitting of the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam has a seen a 69% pass rate – the same as the previous sitting in March.
Over 14,850 advisers have passed the adviser exams held to date representing 74% of advisers on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s (ASIC’s) Financial Adviser Register (FAR).
Overall, 89% of advisers who have sat the exam have passed and 1,918 unsuccessful candidates had re-sat the exam with 65% passing at a re-sit.
Around 74% of candidates sitting the exam for the first time passed the May exam (compared with an average of 82.4% across all exams).
The exam saw 1,894 advisers sit compared with an average of 1,437 across all exams.
Stephen Glenfield, FASEA chief executive, said: “Over 16,700 advisers have sat the exam with nine-in-10 demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam.
“FASEA congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act."
Comments
No rush
Just wait for the extensions
Interestingly, only about 3,000 persons currently on the FAR (now about 20,000) have not yet sat the exam once and July 2021 will be the biggest cohort of exam takers (first and repeat) at 2,700.
So a dramatic conclusion to 2021 coming up (excluding the 'special' group in 2022 that have failed twice and get another go).
I was one of those who passed. Can now say it was one of the silliest, obscure, impractical and other-worldly exams I've done. Glad it's over.
The best part was not being allowed to use the bathroom alone. Yeah, I never thought about hiding notes behind the toilet. Seriously? Glad it's over.
it's going to be an annual exam. like other industries....don't throw out those notes yet.
The government has clearly realised the exam was such a dumb idea, they have given a 12 month extension, and then a nine month extension on top of the already generous 19 months initially. So that's 40 months in total; and you think it will become a rolling 12 month requirement? Thanks for the laugh Yogi.
a few years back that would have read "half of all financial planners".
So from the advisers that bothered sitting the exam we had a 90% pass rate. That means that more than 1 in 10 clients were being provided advice by Advisers that are now classed as incompetent at doing the role. From an outsider looking in that is pretty embarrassing.
not really..two points....it was never a test of knowledge...it was a culling exercise... exam questions are written/ designed to either a) test knowledge which is what most people are used to or b) eliminate candidates and this is what some people are struggling with...as the FASEA exam is clearly written in this manner. The Second point is when you write exams you need scaling, therefore a certain percentage of FASEA sitters will need to fail on purpose, which will have no reflection on their actual ability or quality as advisers. To be blunt, most advisers are used to CPD or exams testing knowledge whilst FASEA is written to trick. So I would not be ashamed of failing...after all it's a CBA/Bank get of jail exercise, not an exam to test Advisers knowledge or be some type of award/benchmark and with that you need a certain percentage to fail and 10% of advisers failing will be deemed a successful exam.
Don't confuse this with being incompetent at their role. Their role is giving good advice and service to clients. This exam didn't address any of this. Their incompetence, if you can actually classify it as such, is that they failed to pass a subjective exam on subjective subject matter set by incompetent people. It is the most pathetic exam I've ever seen.
You’re not an outsider. Give me a break.
That is due to the fact you are an "outsider" and have no idea what you are talking about. If your only source of knowledge on this is Press coverage - there is no need to repeat.
How many advisers who completed FASEA have subsequently still left the industry?
I’ve got full post grad FASEA compliant qualis and I refuse to join this abused and decimated industry - is there a stat on that as well?
What do you reckon Groundhog, how many completely competent advisers aren’t even bothering? If I was in government or truly an interested outsider with genuine concern for broader consumer outcomes I would be embarrassed by that.
