POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. 5 years of the Hayne RC: Reflecting on a ‘baptism of fire’

5 years of the Hayne RC: Reflecting on a ‘baptism of fire’

6 February 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

Wealth Data’s Colin Williams and the Financial Services Council’s CEO Blake Briggs are among industry commentators who have shared their insights into the impact of the Hayne royal commission changes.

On 14 December 2017, the landmark Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry was established. Over one year later, it concluded on 4 February 2019 when the final report was publicly handed down by Commissioner Kenneth Hayne.

Its principal objective was to “restore trust in Australia’s financial system”, following unearthed cases of misconduct, fraud and “fees for no service” scandals in the banking system.

Related News:

“From today, the sector must change, and change forever,” stated former treasurer Josh Frydenberg in the final report.

View all

During the intervening five years, the advice profession has dramatically fallen from its peak of approximately 28,000 advisers in 2018 to just over 15,660 currently – often referred to as the “adviser exodus”.

Money Management spoke with five industry commentators to hear their perspectives on the state of the financial advice profession now.

Colin Williams, founder of Wealth Data: “You could write a book on all the changes we’ve seen. The biggest change in my opinion was the exit of the banks where AMP and IOOF (now Insignia) are the only ones providing advice anymore. That was a huge drop and that’s what led to the huge demise in adviser numbers we saw as well as the introduction of the financial advice exam.”

Blake Briggs, chief executive of the FSC: “Over the last five years, there has been significant changes in the superannuation and wealth industry, with consumers benefiting from superannuation funds lowering their fees to become more competitive and the entrance of global wealth businesses into the market. Increased competition in the superannuation sector will continue to benefit consumers as funds seek to outperform across fees, investment returns and customer service standards.

“The royal commission also brought an opportunity for meaningful advice reform and paved the way for the Quality of Advice Review. There is optimism within the industry that the government will implement key recommendations from the advice review this year, which will have a material impact on the advice industry and its customers.”

Stephen Prendeville, founder of Forte Asset Solutions: “If I had to pick one change, then I would say the focus on client fees and service delivery. The Hayne report and subsequent legislation made fees more transparent, and the removal of grandfathered revenue made businesses focus on each client and their profitability; it’s no longer a few big clients subsidising smaller ones. It also made the advice process more transparent and is delivering better service levels. It was a transformational time, a baptism of fire, but we got through it.”

Sarah Abood, chief executive of the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA): “The changes since the royal commission have been seismic, particularly for our profession. The most profound one is we can now say that financial advice is truly a profession. Australia now has, by some margin, the highest requirements for the financial advice profession anywhere in the world.

“The top 10 licensees pre-Hayne controlled around 70 per cent of financial advisers, and now none of the banks retain a stake, and the number has reduced to 20 per cent. There has been a massive fragmentation of advice. 

“Looking at demographics, the average age of an adviser used to be 59, and we have seen that flip with an average age of 48. That’s a good thing to see a younger cohort coming through and a real positive for the future of advice.”

Brian Pollock, director of corporate governance at The Principals Community: “Following the royal commission, there is now more recognition of the professionalism in the industry. There has also been a shift in consumers recognising the value of getting advice as well, and that has helped with how the adviser is treated – a lot of them felt shame at the time of the commission – and this has subsequently helped the outcome for the end client.”

Click here to read what five advisers thought of the commission and the industry progress.

Read more about:
FSC
Wealth Data
Hayne Royal commission
financial advice
Blake Briggs
Colin Williams
Principals’ Community
quality of advice review

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

5 February 2024
Qld director faces imprisonment over unlicensed business

A Queensland director could face up to 45 years imprisonment following an ASIC investigation that saw him charged with carrying on a financial services business without a licence.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
4 February 2024
5 years of the Hayne RC: 5 advisers reflect on industry progress

Five years since the Hayne royal commission was released to the public in February 2019, Money Management speaks to five advisers who reflect on how the advice industry has been “changed forever”.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
4 February 2024
5 years of the Hayne RC: FAAA’s Abood on whether banks will ever return to advice

On the five-year anniversary of the Hayne royal commission, FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood believes it will be a “tragedy” if the industry reverts back and shares her views on a possible return by banks to advice.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
2 February 2024
Sequoia acquires national paraplanning service

Sequoia has made its latest acquisition of a national paraplanning service as it seeks to expand its offering for advisers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
subscribe

Stay up to date with Australia’s top news and information source for the wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
sub-bg sidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

Alan Tickle

I’ve been an adviser for 34 years and while I passed the FASEA exam first attempt, I felt that it failed to test techni...

5 years of the Hayne RC: 5 advisers reflect on industry progress
4 hours 41 minutes ago
Graeme

Such a high personal cost to so many. It must be acknowledged with rather more sensitivity. It is a good thing Mr Rich...

5 years of the Hayne RC: 5 advisers reflect on industry progress
14 hours ago
Really?

Thank you Laura, Money Management and FSCP for round 1 against some of the worst criminals in our industry but this will...

Inappropriate advice about super switching leads to latest FSCP outcome
23 hours 55 minutes ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

7 months ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

6 months 2 weeks ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

7 months ago
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

KNOWLEDGE CENTRES

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA