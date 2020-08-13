Guide to Managed Accounts 2020

The level of faith directed by financial advisers towards managed accounts structures appears to have been justified by the durability they have exhibited in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. There seems little doubt that, by and large, managed accounts structures have proved durable and effective in so far meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The managed accounts sector finished 2019 in good shape and so it was axiomatic that it should be well placed to deal with some the extraordinary challenges which confronted the whole of the Australian financial services industry in March and April, 2020. Indeed it is probably indicative of the robust shape of the managed accounts sector that in the midst of all the COVID-19 uncertainty, managed accounts services were continuing to be launched.

Click here to download as a PDF