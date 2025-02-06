 
Relative Return Unplugged: What the Trump is he doing?

Relative Return

6 February 2025
 | By Keith Ford |
Editorial
In this episode of Relative Return Unplugged, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford, along with special guest Steve Kuper, discuss a whirlwind start to US President Donald Trump’s second term that all but kicked off a trade war.

We explore the lay of the land following a flurry of executive orders, abrupt policy changes, and escalating tensions that seem to have no clear end in sight. The tariffs on Canada and Mexico are paused for now, but China did not experience the same sudden reversal.

Trump’s leadership style has so far led to volatility in global markets as investors grapple with the significant uncertainty and a potential market correction on the horizon.

Tune in to hear:

  • The case for tariffs as bargaining chips and if this is ultimately a chaotic approach to diplomacy.
  • Whether volatility is here to stay as a feature of Trump’s presidency.
  • What kind of flow-on impact tariffs could have on the Australian economy.

Editorial
30 January 2025
Relative Return Unplugged: What the arrival of an AI challenger means for US tech stocks

The emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up that claims to have built an advanced large language model in just two months for under US$6 million, sent shockwaves through the AI world and cratered US tech stocks.

Editorial
23 January 2025
Relative Return Unplugged: Leadership in a changing world – Trump’s influence on DEI and beyond

Donald Trump’s presidency has already begun reshaping the corporate and political landscape in the US, with executive orders rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and clean energy efforts.

Editorial
16 January 2025
Relative Return Unplugged: The economic outlook for 2025

In this episode of Relative Return Unplugged, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford are joined by AMP chief economist Shane Oliver to take a look at what can be learned from 2024 as attention turns to what markets will do in the new year.

Editorial
19 December 2024
Relative Return Unplugged: EXCLUSIVE – The Coalition’s vision for financial advice with shadow minister Luke Howarth

Join us for a special episode of Relative Return Unplugged as hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford are joined by shadow financial services minister Luke Howarth to discuss the Coalition’s goals for financial advice.

