Portfolio Construction Guide 2025: A comprehensive guide to portfolio construction for financial year 2024–25

Welcome to our Money Management special report, where we explore and demystify five asset classes for financial advisers.

This report is divided into five chapters, each featuring insights from a manager specialising in their respective field. Our partners provide analysis on the performance of their asset classes, their integration into client portfolios, and the current opportunities they observe.

Specifically, this e-book will cover:

Global equities with Capital Group

Commercial real estate opportunities with Metrics Credit Partners

Global private credit with Pengana Capital Group

Australian small-cap equities with Maple-Brown Abbott

Retirement income with Allianz Retire+

On behalf of Money Management and our partners, we hope you enjoy this report.