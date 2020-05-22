Centrepoint Alliance appoints CFO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Centrepoint Alliance has appointed Brendon Glass as chief financial officer (CFO) who will start in early June.

Glass had previously held advisory roles at precious metal company, Pallion; horse breeding and racing business, Aquis Farm; and integrated auto body repair conglomerate, Strategic Collision Repair Group.

He also served as national head of strategy and NSW desk head for UBS Wealth Management between 2011 and 2016, and between 2007 and 2011 he was divisional CFO for Macquarie Private Wealth.

Angus Benbow, Centrepoint chief executive, said Glass brought a unique blend of capabilities and experience which were suited to the company’s business growth plan.

“Brendon understands the drivers of value for adviser groups, having led some of Australia’s highest-profile financial advice teams over the past decade,” Benbow said.

“He also brings a track record of delivering successful outcomes for shareholders by driving organic and merger and acquisition-led growth while optimising capital management for businesses across a range of sectors.”