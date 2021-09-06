ECP grows its investment team

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

High conviction growth equities fund manager ECP Asset Management has added Justin Breen to its investment team, following the appointment of Justin Warton in early July.

Breen joined from Hyperion Asset Management where he spent five years in analyst roles specialising in global equities investing. He started his career in 2010 at Marsh as an analyst in energy and utility risk and had also worked at ERM Power.

ECP founder, Dr Manny Pohl, said Breen’s experience in managing highly concentrated global “quality growth” equity portfolios would bring an extra level of expertise to the team.

“The firm has been experiencing strong growth in recent months as investors seek out asset managers who offer exposure to high quality investment opportunities,” Pohl said.

“Our long-term approach to investing is increasingly attractive to investors who recognise that resilience and quality are key to investment success, regardless of market cycles or short-term trends.

“ECP takes a disciplined and active approach to investing which allows us to identify high quality growing companies, and capture their potential on behalf of our investors.”