Zenith appoints RI head

Zenith Investment Partners has promoted Dugald Higgins to the expanded role of head of responsible investment and real assets, responsible for leading the firm’s growth in responsible investing (RI).

Higgins was previously Zenith’s head of real assets and listed strategies, having worked for Zenith since 2009 and would continue to report to general manager and head of research, Bronwen Moncrieff.

Moncrieff said having a dedicated resource to give environmental, social and governance (ESG) the focus it needs would result in the broader Zenith Group, which included Chant West, having a stronger capability and consistent group approach to responsible investing.

“Zenith believes responsible investment issues should be fully incorporated into the broader fund analysis process and Dugald’s strong research background will bring a unique perspective on how this needs to work in order to optimise outcomes for investors,” Moncrieff said.

“Investor interest, client feedback, manager activity and general market momentum is growing significantly in the area of responsible investing, and we are committed to it as both a service provider in our industry and as a business in our community.”

Moncrieff said Higgins had been instrumental in driving Zenith’s work in this area via his responsibilities as chair of Zenith’s Responsible Investment Committee

“His involvement in sustainability issues in investment research date back to 2002 and going forward he will be tasked with continuing to drive our RI capabilities across the group,” Moncrieff said.

“We believe responsible investment and incorporation of ESG is crucial in promoting a stable economy, and investors should be provided with investment choices that have measurable impacts as well as financial returns,” Moncrieff said.