T.Rowe Price appoints Aus/NZ head of institutional

Global investment firm T. Rowe Price has announced the appointment of Craig Hurt as its new head of institutional for Australia and New Zealand, effective 5 October.

Hurt’s leadership appointment would enable the firm’s existing institutional sales team to deepen their channel focus, allowing team members to enhance their level of engagement with clients as the firm diversifies its business in the institutional market.

Based in Sydney, Hurt would report to Darren Hall, head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand. He would be responsible for leading a growing team of institutional sales professionals to service existing clients and develop new relationships with relevant investment solutions.

Hurt would join T. Rowe Price after 16 years with AXA Investment Managers where he held the position of country head of Australia and New Zealand since 2007. He had been active in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing space for over a decade and had led successful launches of ESG integrated strategies.

Hall said: “Craig complements the existing team well. He has an extensive track record as an experienced, consultative business builder, and possesses the business acumen and strategic mindset required to navigate a rapidly changing dynamic channel. His reputation and deep connections across the institutional market will support further opportunities for T. Rowe Price’s growth”.

“ESG and developing strategies suitable for our market is a high priority growth initiative coming into 2022 and beyond. Craig’s extensive expertise in this area, combined with T. Rowe Price’s global ESG capabilities, will shape our local distribution strategy and provide further benefit to clients.”