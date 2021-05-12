REST makes two senior appointments

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Retail industry super fund REST has appointed Kiran Singh as head of listed assets and Sonia Bluzmanis as head of global equities.

Singh would be responsible for a portfolio which included REST’s equity and fixed income assets, including internally managed investments and those outsourced to external managers.

He would also chair the investment selection sub-committee, which was responsible for portfolio construction in equities and fixed income, and be a member of the management investment committee.

Singh joined from Cbus, where he was the head of equities strategy, while Bluzmanis joined from BT Investment Group where she was senior portfolio manager – global equities.

Bluzmanis would report to Singh and manage REST’s global equities asset class which was the fund’s largest asset class by funds under management.

In April, REST also appointed Andrew Thomas as head of investment strategy and asset allocation, and Sally Cobb as head of capital markets.

Andrew Lill, REST chief investment officer, said the realignment of the super fund’s investment structure and governance saw the fund focus its existing investments expertise into one group in 2019 and 2020.

Singh, based in Melbourne, would report to Lill and Bluzmanis would be based in Sydney.

“Since then, we’ve further strengthened that expertise in order to position the fund for further growth and continue to deliver strong and competitive returns for members,” Lill said.

“The appointments of Kiran and Sonia, as well as the recent appointments of Andrew Thomas and Sally Cobb, are all important milestones in building this expertise and sharpening our focus on constructing member-focused multi-asset portfolios.

“Kiran has extensive experience in managing Australian and global equity portfolios in roles across Australia and Asia.

“Sonia has strong background with global equity, and global real estate managers and has a demonstrated track record of strong performance and investment partnership.”