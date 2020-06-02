NowInfinity founders depart Class

Class, cloud solutions provider for the Australian wealth industry, has announced that NowInfinity founders, Amreeta Abbott and Vitalii Symon, will depart the business following the integration of NowInfinity into Class.

Both Abbott and Symon have announced they would pursue other projects after the company had successfully managed to complete the integration of NowInfinity people, products and processes and implemented an onboarding strategy to bring NowInfinity into Class despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe the future of Class is improved by the addition of the NowInfinity business, and that is entirely down to Amreeta and Vitalii and their vision for solving pain points for clients,” Class’ chief executive, Andrew Russell, said.

“Working with the NowInfinity leadership team through this process has been a very rewarding experience, and we wish both of them only the best for their future endeavours.”

Abbott, who said that the longstanding relationship between both businesses and Class’ vision for the future of its clients was one of the reasons she agreed to sell her company to Class, stressed that there was only 1% of females that commenced a fintech company – and less than 1% of start-up businesses that achieved the entrepreneur’s dream of a successful exit.

“I leave now with both achieved ahead of expectation, and proud of what we have delivered. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Class team for all their work and support in recent months, and I’m excited to see how the business and its ecosystem continues to evolve. The future is bright for Class and its clients,” Abbott said.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to work with the team at Class and integrate the two businesses. I have been impressed with the quality of the Class technology stack, the people, and know NowInfinity is in good hands,” Symon added.

Both Abbott and Symon would remain significant shareholders in the Class business.

