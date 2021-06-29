Fitzpatricks appoints Vic manager

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Fitzpatricks Private Wealth has appointment Daniel Proietto as Victorian regional manager to help create partnerships with financial advice professionals.

Proietto most recently acted as an independent business consultant, advising investment managers and assisting in client relationship management and business development.

He began his career with NAB in custodian services in 1997, followed by a posting with Xplore Wealth in 2008 as sales manager, progressing to the role of national business development manager in 2018.

Anthony Vaiente, Fitzpatricks head of business growth, said Proietto was a natural coach, mentor and leader with a “head and heart” approach to business.

“He will be a valuable addition to our team in creating successful partnerships with financial advice professionals in Victoria,” Vaiente said.

“He brings a proven track record of creating sustainable economic growth for the businesses and advisers he has previously worked with.

“Daniel's ethical standards, great reputation and strong professional network align with our own client centric philosophy and community values and as such, will see Daniel work in a coaching capacity throughout the wider Fitzpatricks business.”

Proietto said his focus at Fitzpatricks would be on developing relationships with like-minded Victorian practices that aligned with the firm’s client-centric lead adviser philosophy.

“Fitzpatricks elite lead adviser coaching program, transformational journey and adviser community is unique in the market, and it is my role to provide mentorship and support to practices wishing to explore partnering options with the business,” Proietto said.