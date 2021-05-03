Crestone expands SA team

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Crestone Wealth Management has expanded its South Australian office with five new appointments, including Kieran Purcell as manager of advisory SA.

Sonya Brocklehurst, James McBride, Nicholas Hamersley and Ida Wong Taylor had also been appointed to new roles in the South Australian office.

Purcell had over 25 years’ experience in the wealth management industry and joined from Morgans Financial where he was previously general manager for Adelaide.

Prior to Morgans, Purcell was Macquarie’s office head in South Australia where he was responsible for over 100 employees.

Brocklehurst had over 20 years’ experience and joined from NAB Australia where she was previously a senior private client manager.

McBride joined from ANZ Banking Group where he was a private banker, responsible for managing a portfolio of high net worth (HNW) families.

Hamersley joined from Westpac Private Bank SA where he was associate director for the SA Global Investment Service and had over 20 years’ industry experience with HNW clients.

Taylor joined from Westpac Premier where she was a lending area manager and had almost 20 years’ experience.

All four would report to Purcell, while Purcell would report to head of advisory for NSW/QLD/SA, Michel Tritton.

Michael Chisholm, chief executive of Crestone, said that over the past several years, the business had been growing a client base in Adelaide and regional South Australia which warranted the establishment of an on-the-ground presence.

“Our entrance into SA presents dual opportunity. Firstly, for HNW and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals based in SA, Crestone can provide access to a broader set of global diversified investment opportunities than may currently be available to them,” Chisholm said.

“Secondly, for local investment professionals or those looking to build a career in SA, Crestone’s unique employee-owned business model should prove attractive.”