Centrepoint Alliance appoints CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Centrepoint Alliance has appointed John Shuttleworth as its chief executive, after its former CEO Angus Benbow left the firm at the end of May.

Shuttleworth started in the role today and was expected to join the board as the managing director.

Centrepoint chair, Alan Fisher, said: “Over the last three years Centrepoint Alliance has focused on building and strengthening out licensee services through a period of significant industry change. John will lead the company through our next phase of growth as we focus on expanding our service offering and digitising key services”.

Shuttleworth was most recently BT Financial Group’s general manager of platforms and investments, and had led the development of BT Super for Life.

“Over the last few months, I have had an opportunity to consult with the board and senior executive team. I have been impressed by the calibre and professionalism of Centrepoint Alliance executives and their passion for advice,” Shuttleworth said.