BetaShares announces adviser service offering

BetaShares has announced a new service with a range of tools and resources to support financial advisers and planners to enhance their business and better serve their clients.

The new practice development offering would build on the fund manager’s decade of knowledge and expertise, said Peter Harper, BetaShares’ head of distribution and capital markets.

“We hope that financial advisers around Australia will leverage the purpose-built resources to help grow and scale their practices,” Harper said.

“Our dedicated adviser services team, range of investment experts and the broader BetaShares team are available to assist on these important activities where needed.”

Advisers would initially be able to access tailored resources and tools with the service to assist with creating an investment philosophy, practice growth, coaching clients, and portfolio construction.

Further resources would be made available over time in relation to capital markets insights, marketing and growth, and responsible investing. These would be available on the BetaShares website through appointments with in-house experts, the fund manager said.

It also announced the launch of a new video and podcast series called Practice Makes Perfect, which would feature interviews with veterans and thought leaders in the industry.

Damon Riscalla, former national manager for adviser services at BetaShares, would be appointed to the newly created role of national head of practice development to lead the services.

Commenting on his appointment, Riscalla said: “I’m excited to work closely with financial advisers around Australia to assist them to seize the opportunities associated with the changing landscape for financial advice.

“Despite the financial and regulatory challenges facing financial advisers, we are optimistic about the future of the sector and want to help advisers build successful practices.”

