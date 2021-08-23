ASVWFS appoints executive director

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Boutique national dealer group ASVW Financial Services (ASVWFS) has appointed Joe Botte as executive director.

He would contribute to the strategic direction of group, but also develop and deliver practice management tools, technologies and back office systems for the firm’s national advice network.

He would also focus on adding value to advice businesses via coaching programs and productivity improvement workshops with an emphasis on improving practice profitability.

In his most recent role, he was chief executive of Consultum Financial Advisers where he managed and grew the Australian financial services licensee’s (AFSL’s) network of advisers by more than 80% to over 190 practitioners, representing in excess of $9.5 billion of funds under administration.

Botte had over 30 years' experience in financial services having held senior and leadership roles in the areas of marketing, operations and strategic management within a range of companies, including IOOF, Zurich and AXA.

Stuart Abley, ASVWFS CEO, said him and Botte had previously worked together running and managing AFSLs from 2002 to 2012.

“Joe is a very committed and effective executive with an extensive financial services career and reputation for delivering significant business results”, Abley said.

“His appointment reflects the ASVWFS’s commitment to our network of advice practices and the very important contribution he will provide in supporting the group’s long-term strategic business aspirations and marketplace offering.”

Abley said managing growth and building an organisation based on “sharing value” that included exit and succession options were the key drivers.

“We are determined to build success on the productivity growth of our advice network and differentiation from other licensees via a very clear vision of the future and a collaborative corporate model dedicated to servicing the needs of advice businesses and their clients,” Abley said.

“With Joe’s extensive financial services experience and strong track record, together with the benefit of having successfully worked together previously, I’m confident ASVWFS is well-positioned to be the AFSL of choice in the post-FoFA [future of financial advice] era.”