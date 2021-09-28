AMP Capital appoints real estate CIO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP Capital has announced the appointment of Robert Hattersley to the newly-created role of chief investment officer (CIO) – real estate, leading the real estate division.

With over 30 years’ experience in the industry, he joined from global property company Lendlease, where he was most recently the group CIO, and prior to that held senior roles with Mirvac.

Hattersley would be responsible for raising capital for AMP Capital Real Estate’s existing funds and mandates and would be working closely with the origination team to raise capital for new products, a key priority for the future demerged private markets business.

Kylie O’Connor, AMP Capital’s Head of Real Estate said: “I am thrilled to have Rob join our real estate team. His track-record of raising third-party capital, coupled with the respect he has from both local and global investors makes him a welcome addition to our strong team.

“Rob will help ensure AMP Capital continues to be positioned as a leading fund manager in the market by identifying and developing assets that will deliver superior returns for our investment partners.”