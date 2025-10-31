 
Salter Brothers creates ESG-focused platform in PE partnership

31 October 2025
 Staff
Funds management
Investment manager Salter Brothers has partnered with private equity firm Kilara Capital to launch an Australian sustainable investment platform focusing on decarbonisation.

The new platform will be called KSB Sustainable Investment and have three distinct business lines of private equity, energy infrastructure, and nature solutions. 

Founded in 2018, Kilara is a platform with the objective of generating financial returns, while simultaneously achieving decarbonisation outcomes for its investors, investee companies, and projects. It particularly focuses on supporting medium-sized businesses with their decarbonisation efforts. 

The partnership will combine Kilara’s climate investment capabilities with Salter’s experience in alternative assets to provide investors with an ESG investment opportunity. 

KSB is currently in market with the KSB Transition Fund – a private equity fund designed to capitalise on the decarbonisation of the real economy. This targets companies that are deeply embedded in essential value chains and equips them with the tools, capital, and expertise needed to transform.

KTF is now open for initial investments, with a first close expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In addition, KSB will be launching strategies in energy infrastructure, focused on battery energy storage systems (BESS), where seed opportunities have been secured, and nature solutions focused on carbon sequestration and related solutions.

Paul Salter, managing director of Salter Brothers, said: “This is a pivotal evolution of our business, aligning with the growing global demand towards sustainability and positioning us at the forefront of climate-aligned investing. Partnering with Kilara and established sustainable investors will allow us to unlock significant opportunities for our investors.”

Kilara’s managing partner, Ben Krasnostein, added: “We are at an inflection point in the market and the transition to a low-carbon economy is no longer optional. Partnering with Salter Brothers will enable us to offer investors real benefits if they are seeking sustainable investment options. Salter Brothers is well-experienced and we have the expertise, track record and the right team to deliver commercial returns and decarbonisation outcomes for our investors.”
 

