 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Research houses divided on Metrics' private credit funds
 

Research houses divided on Metrics' private credit funds

private-credit/Zenith/lonsec/metrics-credit-partners/research-house/

17 September 2025
 | By Maja Garaca Djurdjevic |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Zenith Investment Partners has reaffirmed its ratings across Metrics Credit Partners’ suite of funds, a week after rival research house Lonsec downgraded several of the private credit manager’s vehicles.

In an investment note seen by Money Management’s sister brand InvestorDaily, Zenith said its conviction in Metrics remains underpinned by the quality of the investment team – led by Andrew Lockhart and three other managing partners – and their hands-on involvement in all debt and equity decisions.

“Zenith has covered Metrics’ strategy since the initial launch of the Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX: MXT) in 2017 and continues to maintain a strong qualitative view of its investment team, process and risk management function,” Rodney Sebire, head of alternatives and global fixed income at Zenith, said.

Sebire pointed to Metrics’ heavy investments in loan management, portfolio risk management and fund accounting functions.

While acknowledging the additional complexity created by Metrics’ expansion across both debt and equity strategies, the investment head said the manager has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to evolving its governance framework in line with asset growth and regulatory expectations.

“Metrics’ commitment to evolving its corporate governance function has been ongoing and subject to detailed review by Zenith,” Sebire said.

“In our opinion, the separation of investment teams, governance role of external responsible entities (separate for debt and equity interests), use of external valuation agents and the inbuilt protection mechanisms in typical lending transactions (e.g. inter-creditor deeds, role of quantity surveyors), ensure that all funds are managed in the best interests of unit holders with any potential conflicts carefully managed.”

Zenith, Sabire assured, continues to work with all its rated managers to ensure that their operational and governance processes keep pace with their respective asset growth and the regulatory environment.

According to the note, the three Metrics funds Lonsec downgraded last week maintain their high ratings with Zenith – Zenith rates the Income Opportunities Trust as “recommended”, and both the Master Income Trust and the Metrics Direct Income Fund as “highly recommended”.

On the other hand, Lonsec downgraded the Income Opportunities Trust to “investment grade” and both the Master Income Trust and Metrics Direct Income Fund to “recommended”.

Lonsec’s move last week lent weight to concerns first raised by Count Financial earlier this year. Namely, back in March, Count advised its 550 advisers to sell out of the ASX-listed Metrics Master Income Trust and Metrics Income Opportunities Trust, as well as the unlisted Metrics Direct Income Fund, warning of risks in private credit.

At the time, the decision raised eyebrows, particularly given the high ratings assigned to the funds by Lonsec and claims that Count made the call without meeting with Metrics – something InvestorDaily understood to be a standard step in any due diligence process.

These developments come as the corporate regulator continues to monitor private credit and private markets more broadly.

Just last month, the corporate watchdog signalled it will not sit on the sidelines as private markets boom, declaring it is “not a passive observer” and will not take a “wait and see” approach.

InvestorDaily understands the regulator is preparing to release a progress report on private credit next week, with further detail on surveillance findings to follow later in the year.

Read more about:
private credit
Zenith
lonsec
metrics credit partners
research house

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Women prioritising social media advice over professionals

Women are expected to inherit US$124 trillion through the intergenerational wealth transfer, but Capital Group has found they are twice as likely to rely on social media for advice over a financial adviser.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Challenger IM raises $350m for listed credit structure

Challenger Investment Management has raised $350 million during the offer period for its new ASX-listed investment structure.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Praemium sees $1bn inflows to HNW Spectrum offering

Strong adviser engagement has helped Praemium reach $1 billion in inflows on its Spectrum offering, with a deal with Western Australian wealth firm Euroz Hartleys expected to add as much as $2 billion.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Franklin Templeton closes bond fund over insufficient AUM

Franklin Templeton has announced it will close its Australian Core Plus Bond Fund, having changed two fixed income funds in its Brandywine range last week.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 week 3 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 1 week ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

2 days 19 hours ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

1 week 5 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

2 weeks 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo