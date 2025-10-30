Future Generation CEO to step down

Philanthropic investment group Future Generation’s CEO, Caroline Gurney, will step down from the role at the start of next year.

Gurney took over leadership of the $1.4 billion group in October 2021, having previously been a director, but in an ASX statement, it said she will step down in early 2026.

However, she will remain a member of the Future Generation women advisory committee.

“Since taking over as chief executive in 2021, Caroline has played a pivotal role in elevating the Future Generation profile and brand including the successful launch of Future Generation Women, a first-of-its-kind investment fund managed entirely by women to advance gender equality,” the group stated.

An executive search is underway to recruit her replacement, and chief investment officer Lee Hopperton will undertake leadership until this time, alongside the executive team of founder Wilson Asset Management.

Hopperton joined the group in February 2025 from Perpetual Asset Management, where he was head of private wealth and previously spent almost three years at Pendal Group.

Future Generation comprises two listed investment companies – Future Generation Australia and Future Generation Global – as well as an unlisted trust called Future Generation Women.

The funds are managed by leading Australian and global fund managers, who waive all management and performance fees, so that 1 per cent of the group’s monthly net assets can be donated to non-profits that support youth at risk, youth mental health, and economic equality for women.

Future Generation Australia chair Dr Philip Lowe said: “Caroline’s passion for helping young Australians, coupled with her considerable experience and insight has deepened the scale and impact of Future Generation’s success.”

Gurney said: “It has been an incredible privilege to lead Future Generation. I’m so proud of what we have achieved – from launching Future Generation Women to delivering solid investment returns for our shareholders and hitting the $100 million milestone for donations to Australian nonprofits.

“This could not have been achieved without the passion and dedication of all our pro bono fund managers, service providers and the Wilson Asset Management team. I am confident that the group will continue to go from strength to strength and am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of its journey.”