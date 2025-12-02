 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Fidelity rebrands Global Demographic fund
 

Fidelity rebrands Global Demographic fund

Fidelity-International/global-fund/fund-manager/rebrand/global-equities/

2 December 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Fidelity International has rebranded its Global Demographics fund following an internal review to align the fund with a low-cost, research investment approach.  

The $100 million Fidelity Global Demographics fund previously invested in global equities that were able to benefit from demographic changes.

However, an internal review prompted Fidelity to repurpose it under a new name of Fidelity Research Global Equities fund. This will see the fund now focus on equities of companies in developed and emerging markets globally, using its research analysis to seek high conviction ideas.

Related News:

Following the review, Fidelity concluded that the fund’s current investment strategy and fee structure should be revised to align with a lower-cost, research-driven investment approach aimed at supporting its long-term objectives.  

The repurpose will also result in a reduction of management fee for the fund from 0.89 per cent per annum to 0.35 per cent.

View all

The new strategy provides an opportunity for investors to leverage Fidelity’s research analysts’ best stock recommendations, in a systematically constructed portfolio to mitigate factor or style biases, with the aim of delivering strong returns primarily driven by our stock selection capabilities.

Managed by three portfolio managers, Matt Jones, Hiten Savani and Daniel Swift, the fund employs quantitative methods to capture the highest conviction ideas generated by the Investment Manager’s research analysis whilst also seeking consistency and repeatability of the investment outcomes.  

Qualitative judgment is then applied to ensure that only securities that meet the investment manager’s criteria are included in the fund’s portfolio, making stock selection the primary driver of both risk and return. The objective is to provide long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of global securities.

Simon Glazier, managing director of Australia at Fidelity International, said: “With the introduction of the Fidelity Research Global Equities Fund, we’re pleased to broaden the investment capabilities we can offer Australian investors through access to Fidelity’s global research expertise.  

“This fund is designed to be a core, low-cost building block for clients who want to access Fidelity’s strong global research heritage and expertise without compromising on value. Unlike traditional passive strategies, our approach offers the potential to outperform the index by harnessing the best ideas from our global team of analysts.  

“With its low correlation to standard index funds, it provides an alternative source of alpha and a compelling option for those seeking both cost efficiency and the opportunity for enhanced returns.” 

Read more about:
Fidelity International
global fund
fund manager
rebrand
global equities

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Bitcoin ETFs named BlackRock’s top money makers

BlackRock has revealed that its iShares bitcoin ETF suite has now become the firm’s most profitable product line following the launch of its Australian bitcoin ETF last month.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Betashares unveils credit income ETF

Betashares has expanded its fixed income range with the launch of its Australian credit income ETF, offering income-focused investors an alternative to direct hybrids.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
RLAM launches four global funds for Australian investors

Royal London Asset Management has launched four global funds in Australia with Equity Trustees as its responsible entity as the fund manager builds “solid foundations” here.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Morningstar ups private credit research amid fund boom

Morningstar has become the latest research house to express concern about private credit funds, suggesting it is conducting further checks before handing out a fund rating.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months 3 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months 2 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months 3 weeks ago
BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, wrapping the firm’s US-listed version which is US$85 billion in size....

4 weeks ago
RBA announces Melbourne Cup Day rate decision

The central bank has released its decision on the official cash rate following its November monetary policy meeting. ...

4 weeks ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

1 week 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
220.82 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.90 3 y p.a(%)
3
Quay Global Real Estate Fund (Unhedged) Active ETF Hedged
89.15 3 y p.a(%)
4
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.01 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo