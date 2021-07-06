Copia launches impact fund

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Copia Investment Partners has agreed with global asset manager TT International to distribute its TT Global Environmental Impact fund in Australia.

The fund aimed to generate long-term returns by investing in the green transition and each company in the portfolio must produce products or services that tackled an environmental problem.

Copia was the exclusive distributor of the fund in Australia, while the portfolio was managed by TT’s Environmental Solutions team based in London and Hong Kong.

The fund aimed to have at least 80% of invested capital in companies where environmental solutions accounted for over 50% of revenues or profits.

The performance objective of the fund was to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index NTR AUD by at least 2% per annum after fees, over three-year periods.

The fund also sought to have a direct positive impact, with one-third of all TT International’s management fees to be donated to selected environmental charities in Australia. Current charities supported by the fund included a UK-based woodland conservation charity Heal Rewilding.

Copia would seek to have the fund rated by research houses and included on major platforms as part of its distribution strategy.

Sam Baillieu, Copia chief executive, said TT was committed to making an environmental impact, both through its investment choices and direct charitable allocations.

“We believe TT will appeal to Australian investors that want to make a difference to the global environment while still pursuing their own long-term performance objectives,” Baillieu said.

Matt Mason, TT co-head of global sales, said: “We are excited to be partnering with a proven fund distributor that will help us bring our unique environmental impact solution to Australian investors.

“We are impressed with Copia’s distribution strategy and strong networks in the financial advice channel that complements our investment capability and existing institutional relationships across Australia.”