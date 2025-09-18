Australian AI Awards 2025 finalists unveiled

Several wealth management companies have been shortlisted in the second annual Australian AI Awards program, which champions individuals and organisations pioneering Australian AI innovation.

Launched by Momentum Media, and supported by industry partner AWS, the Australian AI Awards program reflects the extraordinary rise of AI across every corner of the economy and aims to recognise the innovators leading the sector.

This year, a total of 249 finalists were selected from 463 submissions, with finalists set to battle it out for trophies across 10 individual and 23 group categories.

Click here to view the full list of finalists.

Several wealth management professionals and companies are in the running for the awards, including 10 finalists in the AI Innovator - Wealth Management category.

Wealth management professionals recognised for their achievements include representatives from DASH Technology Group, Inovayt Wealth, Amplify AI Group, Minotaur Capital, Everest Wealth, and more.

Leading AI consultants, rising stars, and academics also made the shortlist, alongside cyber security companies, mortgage broking businesses, real estate agencies, healthcare companies, information technology professionals, and defence and aerospace companies.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala ceremony on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth.

How winners will be chosen

The Australian AI Awards program, in conjunction with event stakeholders, Momentum Media and a panel of leading AI professionals, involves a robust awards methodology to form the backbone for assessing and benchmarking Australia’s leading AI professionals and businesses.

All submissions undergo a thorough audit process, checking demographic and other information against category eligibility criteria based on the information provided in the submission.

Those submissions deemed eligible against submission criteria are reviewed and assessed by a panel of Momentum Media events and editorial team members and executives, plus stakeholders where required, to determine the finalists for each category.

Finalist submissions will now be delivered to a panel of respected professionals and business leaders who assess each submission against the criteria of each award category.

The judges score each part of the submission across the category’s criteria to reach an aggregated score. Several judges will individually assess each submission for each category, offering a blended score and assessment.

The combined judging scores for each submission in each category are tabulated, with the highest-scoring submission deemed the winner.

