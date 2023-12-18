POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
  TAL reflects on the success of its PY programs

TAL reflects on the success of its PY programs

18 December 2023
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
TAL’s three Professional Year (PY) initiatives successfully invested in and encouraged new entrants into the financial advice industry throughout 2023.

The Australian life insurer’s programs include:

  • PY Manager – a solution for candidates, supervisors and licensees to manage PY administrative requirements.
  • TAL Risk Academy – providing education pathways and structured PY training.
  • PY Community – offering monthly events to connect candidates with industry experts and advisers.

TAL’s PY Manager initiative has grown to support 207 candidates and 602 total users during 2023. Within these figures, 16 candidates completed their PY through the program.

More than 100 Australian financial services licensees (AFSLs) also use the platform currently.

“TAL is committed to growing the advice profession by providing the right education and support required to meet dynamic professional standards and regulatory requirements. Ultimately, this will mean more Australians will have access to the high-quality financial advice they want and need,” said Beau Riley, TAL general manager for retail sales and new business.

The firm remains focused on investing in the industry by partnering with licensees and advisers to help grow the sector.

Riley added: “Supporting candidates to meet their structured training requirements with assessments, and licensees with the PY criteria, is one of the ways we show our dedication to advisers’ ongoing professional development. 

“It is incredibly rewarding to see candidates from over 100 AFSLs using the PY Manager platform to complete their Professional Year.”

The TAL Risk Academy recorded over 1,160 course enrolments by PY candidates in 2023 – a growth of 168 per cent over the past two years.

The initiative is designed as a cornerstone to fulfilling ongoing adviser education needs and smooths the path for more people seeking a career in the profession.

In April this year, the program announced an ethics training module focused on the Financial Planners and Advisers Code of Ethics.

“We have collaborated with industry experts to deliver a comprehensive program that can be responsive to the evolving needs of the professional advice industry, including our tailored PY program,” Riley said.

The TAL Risk Academy also donates a portion of its course fees to its charity partner Australian Business and Community Network (ABCN). The not-for-profit connects businesses and schools to address education disadvantages. The program has donated more than $830,000 to the ABCN over the past nine years. 

TAL
professional year
new entrants

Recommended for you

17 December 2023
Former Brisbane adviser charged with misleading ASIC

A former Brisbane financial adviser, who was permanently banned by ASIC in April, has appeared in court charged with two counts of providing false or misleading information to the regulator.

17 December 2023
Adviser numbers show stability as AMP tops charts

The number of financial advisers has stabilised above the 15,600 mark as 2023 comes to an end, while Wealth Data confirms AMP now leads as the largest licensee.

17 December 2023
How many advisers were successful in the November exam?

ASIC has announced the results from the 23rd Financial Advisers Exam cycle held in November, following August’s highest pass mark of the year.

15 December 2023
Federal Court appoints receivers to uncover $1bn from global advisory group

The Federal Court has appointed two corporate receivers of Brite Advisors to investigate the $1 billion client pension funds under its management since its assets were frozen.

Tired Adviser

Good Podcast, great Conversation, pity the industry is so compromised there will be no coherent response. As a planner ...

Relative Return: ‘Qualified advisers’ and the fallout of the QAR reforms
1 hour 43 minutes ago
Mark NoRingFence

SMSF invested mainly in world index Vanguard funds: 19.5% last financial, 6.1% last 5.5 months this financial, 12.9% ave...

Super performance sees recovery ahead of Christmas
2 days 17 hours ago
Alan Davison

Hi Rhea, any idea of the outcome of the Nov 21st Hearing?...

ASIC takes bankruptcy action against banned finfluencer
3 days 18 hours ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

5 months 1 week ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

5 months ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

5 months 1 week ago

