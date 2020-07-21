PSK Financial Services acquires Socius Wealth Management

PSK Financial Services has acquired Socius Wealth Management as part of its growth strategy to partner with firms to assist during the current challenging environment.

PSK managing director, Paul Aspros, said the last few months had been some of the most difficult times and that it was more important than ever that advisers were able to have the best support available to support clients.

“By joining PSK, we help take away the day-to-day complexity of running a business, we solve the advisers’ succession issues, and with the help of our in-house support services, business development, marketing, paraplanning and investment team, we find advisers and their business’ flourish,” he said.

Also commenting, Socius founder and partner John D’Alessandri, said: “What became obvious in the time we were spending with PSK during the process, was that our two businesses were actually very much alike, we hold similar beliefs in many things, and this helped us overcome the obstacles that came up”.