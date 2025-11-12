 
Investment firms partner to enhance adviser capabilities

asset-consultants/evergreen-consultants/merger/

12 November 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Investment consultants Ascalon Capital and Evergreen Consultants have penned a merger to bring together their respective strengths to support the firms’ clients and the financial adviser landscape.

Ascalon Capital is an institutional-grade asset consultant that combines strategic business support, institutional process and adviser-focused delivery to help advice firms deliver greater client outcomes and optimise their portfolios.

Founded in 2016 by Angela Ashton, Evergreen Consultants provides independent investment advice and client-focused portfolio solutions across Australia’s wealth and superannuation sectors.

The firms said this partnership will strengthen Ascalon’s position in the wealth management landscape, while also enhancing Evergreen’s capabilities and ensuring continuity for its clients.

This transition will fuse their combined strengths under one platform to support deeper capability, greater resilience, and a partnership model “designed to deliver sustained value for advisers and investors”.

Ascalon Capital chief executive Aubrey Roga said this transition reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to leadership and sustainability in a shifting market.

“As the advice and investment sectors continue to evolve and mature, firms will need to adapt to remain relevant and deliver enduring value,” Roga said.

“Our model brings together institutional discipline and practical support, giving advisers confidence their portfolios and practices are positioned for long-term success. Welcoming Angela and her team also reflects our focus on attracting high-calibre professionals who share our philosophy of alignment, accountability and excellence.”

Ashton added: “Evergreen has always been focused on delivering innovative solutions and exceptional client experiences. Joining Ascalon allows us to strengthen that commitment — combining our expertise with the resources, governance, and a focus on investment excellence that define both firms.”

This announcement follows Ascalon’s appointment of Roga as chief executive in June, after spending more than a decade at SCM Financial Group, to succeed Shane Hawke.

At the same time, the firm also appointed Ben Davis as a partner, marking the end of his two-decade tenure at Zenith Investment Partners, having been a founding partner of the research firm in 2003.

Read more about:
asset consultants
evergreen consultants
merger

AUTHOR

