Further new entrant pathway consultation on the cards: SIAA

The Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) has shared that a third consultation on the new entrant pathway could be on the cards, noting that the consultation released in April was fuelled by advocacy efforts.

“We’ve said many times, [the pathway] is not a carve-out or watering down of consumer protections, rather it’s an acknowledgement that the current education standard developed by FASEA [does] not work and a one-size fits-all approach has been a complete failure," said chief executive, Judith Fox, at the 2023 SIAA conference in Sydney.

“On the qualification pathway for new entrants, we had some success because we got the government to consult on changes to that pathway, and that was despite opposition from financial planning academics and others who continue to insist on very narrow education qualifications, which are not suited for those working in equity markets or on the investment side.

“But there’s been no movement since that consultation, which was last September, and we do understand that further consultation is planned, which is going to be the third consultation on expanding the new entrant qualification pathway in three years.”

As emphasised by Fox, SIAA believed there was an urgent need to broaden the qualification pathway to attract “the brightest and the best” to the profession.

She noted Minister Stephen Jones' election commitment introducing the experience pathway for advisers, which he confirmed would be introduced to parliament soon.

"Before the election, he noted that financial advice was, to use his words, a ‘hot mess’, and I don’t think any of us would disagree with that,” Fox added.

She said the minister had not intended to introduce the legislation until later this year due to a full legislative timetable, however, advocacy groups like SIAA had success in persuading him to introduce the bill in April.

“In March, [the SIAA board] went down to Canberra and met with the minister and Treasury to advise that both firms and advisers were making decisions at that very time about who intended to stay and who intended to leave in light of the requirement to undertake further study that was unrelated to their profession,” Fox said.

“We advised that another exodus of advisers was about to take place unless advisers had certainty that the experience pathway was going to be implemented. To the minister’s credit, he understood the urgency of retaining our experienced advisers and introduced the bill.”

SIAA had previously thrown its support behind the draft legislation, which would deem an adviser to have met the education requirements if they:

Had 10 years’ (cumulative) experience providing advice between 1 January 2007 and 31 December 2021

Had not recorded any disciplinary action on the Financial Advisers Register before 31 December 2021.

For those experienced advisers who did not meet the experience pathway requirements, SIAA recommended they should have passed the financial adviser exam, completed an ethics unit, and held a tertiary qualification in order to continue working without further study.

It also argued against a sunset clause, stating this would only move the 2026 deadline to a later date and be a form of “kicking the can down the road”.