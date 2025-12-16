 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. AWAG doubles AR count with latest strategic investments
 

AWAG doubles AR count with latest strategic investments

equity/Authorised-representatives/

16 December 2025
 | By Alex Driscoll |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group (AWAG) has completed two strategic investments, doubling its number of authorised representatives (ARs).

The group announced a strategic investment into Avalon Financial Services, raising AWAG’s AR count across Australia from 40 up to 80.

Established in 2013, Avalon is a Sydney-based firm specialising in providing licensing solutions for wealth management advisers, along with practice solutions to its authorised representatives.

In an ASX statement, AWAG said it has “subscribed for new capital in Avalon, along with acquiring existing shareholdings from retiring executives”, adding that the provision on new capital will help Avalon reach its growth objectives.

AWAG said: “Avalon has several strategic relationships which line up with AWAG’s growth profiles of building out its advisory and wealth management model.”

In addition to boosting its AR count, the group said this investment also brings the number of boutique licensees within AWAG to three. Building on this moment, AWAG said it intends to build its “House of Brands” model, with due diligence on several licensees and financial planning, advisory and accounting firms already underway.

The group has also announced the purchase of SWR Chartered Accountants in conjunction with Beattie Financial Services.

AWAG entered into an equity partnership with Beattie, a Victorian advice firm, in November 2024, its second deal of this kind for the group.

Working with Beattie, AWAG said the investment into SWR allows them to continue to build out its hub in Central Victoria and the Bellarine coast. The retiring partner, alongside their staff, will join Beattie Financial Services, which will increase the revenue and resources capacity of AWAG, as well as its EPS accretive.

“The completion of these two investments has AWAG significantly ahead of its objectives. The portfolio of investments established to date is creating a highly valuable assets base for AWAG. The board is extremely pleased with the growth achieved since its initial listing in February 2024.”  

Notably, the completion of these deals brings AWAG’s equity participation scheme (EPS) investments to a total of nine since its first less than 18 months ago. This also pushes its funds under management and administration (FUMA) from $2.3 billion up to $3.6 billion.

Read more about:
equity
Authorised representatives

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Centrepoint overtakes Count in licensee line up, eyeing further growth

Centrepoint Alliance has overtaken Count as the second largest AFSL with more advisers in the pipeline and strong EBITDA growth predictions for FY2026.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
ASIC updates conflict of interest guidance for advice businesses

ASIC has released an update to its regulatory guidance on managing conflicts of interest for financial services businesses on the back of its primate markets surveillance.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Sequoia warns of impairments linked to Shield and First Guardian fallout

Sequoia Financial Group has flagged a series of non-cash impairments for the first half of FY26, citing exposure to Shield and First Guardian and provisions for potential professional indemnity insurance claims.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Betashares fixed income ETF hits $1bn milestone

A strong demand for core fixed income solutions has seen the Betashares Australian Composite Bond ETF surpass $1 billion in funds under management, driven by both advisers and investors.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
3 months 1 week ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
4 months ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
4 months 1 week ago
AMP settles advice commission class action

AMP has agreed in principle to settle an advice and insurance class action that commenced in 2020 related to historic commission payment activity. ...

5 days 20 hours ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

3 weeks 5 days ago
ASIC releases November adviser exam results

ASIC has released the results of the latest financial adviser exam, held in November 2025....

1 week 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
211.38 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.90 3 y p.a(%)
3
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.01 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
67.63 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo