 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Advised investor trading up 22% in October
 

Advised investor trading up 22% in October

advised-investors/AUSIEX/ETFs/

10 November 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

While stock trading volumes increased significantly over October, according to AUSIEX’s monthly report, advised investors in particular saw a 22 per cent month-on-month jump.

The monthly statistics showed that advised investors turned away from major banks this month, with Woolworths, BlueScope Steel and QBE Insurance coming in as their top three stocks for this period.

CSL, Scentre Group, Woodside, Amcor, Telstra, Sonic Healthcare, and WiseTech Global rounded out the rest of advised investors top 10 stocks for the month as big banks found themselves among the top sold, including Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and Suncorp.

Meanwhile, ETFs saw increased favour among advised SMSFs with VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF, Talaria Global Equity Fund Complex ETF and Vanguard Australian Corporate Fix Interest Index ETF among the top 10 stocks for October among this market segment.

However, no ETFs were seen among advised or retail investors top buys for the month, marking a notable absence after Betashares US Equities Strong Bear Hedged ETF and VanEck S&P/ASX Mid Cap ETF both ranked among the favourites for advised investors in September.

Despite this, AUSIEX national manager of strategic relationships Chris Hill said there was a 17.2 per cent increase in the volume of ETFs across the board, "as more investors tapped these easy-to-use investment vehicles”.

Looking at the overall market, the monthly statistics showed a 33 per cent jump in retail trading volume and 22 per cent increase in advised investor trading compared to the previous month.

Taking a generational focus, Hill also noted considerable jumps in Gen X and pre-retiree investor activity over October.

Hill said: “Gen X investors were the most active buyers, increasing their share of trades from 19 per cent to 22.7 per cent. Pre-retirees share of trades jumped from 27.3 per cent to 31.3 per cent as this cohort tap the stock market prior to their retirement.” 

Read more about:
advised investors
AUSIEX
ETFs

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Perth advice firm approaches $1b FUM target, eyes regional growth

Marking off its first year of operation, Perth-based advice firm Leeuwin Wealth is now looking to strengthen its position in the WA market, targeting organic growth and a strong regional presence.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Iress unveils efficiency program to drive leaner FY26 growth

Financial services software firm Iress has unveiled a new business efficiency program with the aim of permanently lifting its profit margin as the business enters a leaner, growth-focused phase.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
FAAA urging advisers to gear up for AML/CTF changes

The Financial Advice Association Australia has implored advisers to reevaluate their exposure to AML/CTF obligations ahead of new reforms that will expand their compliance requirements significantly.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
UBS AM appoints AU leadership as Telfer departs

With UBS Asset Management chief executive, Alison Telfer, set to join Schroders, the firm has appointed a company veteran as her interim successor.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months ago
BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, wrapping the firm’s US-listed version which is US$85 billion in size....

6 days 19 hours ago
Melbourne adviser banned for 8 years over inappropriate advice

ASIC has banned a Melbourne-based financial adviser for eight years over false and misleading statements regarding clients’ superannuation investments....

2 weeks 6 days ago
Melbourne adviser receives 7-year ban

ASIC has banned a Melbourne-based financial adviser who gave inappropriate advice to his clients including false and misleading Statements of Advice....

2 weeks 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
225.31 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
121.06 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.47 3 y p.a(%)
4
Paradice Australian Mid Cap A
69.09 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
68.96 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo