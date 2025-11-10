Advised investor trading up 22% in October

While stock trading volumes increased significantly over October, according to AUSIEX’s monthly report, advised investors in particular saw a 22 per cent month-on-month jump.

The monthly statistics showed that advised investors turned away from major banks this month, with Woolworths, BlueScope Steel and QBE Insurance coming in as their top three stocks for this period.

CSL, Scentre Group, Woodside, Amcor, Telstra, Sonic Healthcare, and WiseTech Global rounded out the rest of advised investors top 10 stocks for the month as big banks found themselves among the top sold, including Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and Suncorp.

Meanwhile, ETFs saw increased favour among advised SMSFs with VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF, Talaria Global Equity Fund Complex ETF and Vanguard Australian Corporate Fix Interest Index ETF among the top 10 stocks for October among this market segment.

However, no ETFs were seen among advised or retail investors top buys for the month, marking a notable absence after Betashares US Equities Strong Bear Hedged ETF and VanEck S&P/ASX Mid Cap ETF both ranked among the favourites for advised investors in September.

Despite this, AUSIEX national manager of strategic relationships Chris Hill said there was a 17.2 per cent increase in the volume of ETFs across the board, "as more investors tapped these easy-to-use investment vehicles”.

Looking at the overall market, the monthly statistics showed a 33 per cent jump in retail trading volume and 22 per cent increase in advised investor trading compared to the previous month.

Taking a generational focus, Hill also noted considerable jumps in Gen X and pre-retiree investor activity over October.

Hill said: “Gen X investors were the most active buyers, increasing their share of trades from 19 per cent to 22.7 per cent. Pre-retirees share of trades jumped from 27.3 per cent to 31.3 per cent as this cohort tap the stock market prior to their retirement.”