Relative Return: The real story behind financial services

27 April 2023

Editorial

In this episode, Momentum Media’s managing editor of financial services, Phil Tarrant, sits down with senior journalist and host, James Mitchell, to discuss the vision of Relative Return and the growth of Momentum’s financial services team.

In this first episode, James and Phil discuss:

  • How the Relative Return podcast was conceived
  • The value of long-form content in financial services
  • Momentum Media’s acquisition of Money Management
  • The importance of storytelling in financial services journalism

 

 

