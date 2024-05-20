POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Relative Return: The appeal of global private credit

Relative Return: The appeal of global private credit

Podcast Relative Return

20 May 2024
 | |
Editorial
image
image
expand image

In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Russel Pillemer, chief executive of Pengana Capital Group, to discuss the opportunities in global private credit in this market environment.

Listen as they discuss:

  • The different segments of the global private credit market.
  • Its new listed global private credit vehicle, launching this month.
  • How global private credit can fit into an investment portfolio.
  • Potential challenges in running a listed vehicle and how to navigate them.
  • The distinct regulatory landscape for banking and lending in Australia.
Related News:

View all
Pengana Capital Group
Pengana Capital Group

Pengana Capital Group (‘Pengana’) is a diversified funds management group, with distinct and differentiated investment s...

View all articles

Latest articles

Read more about:
Podcast
Relative Return

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats
 

Recommended for you

3 June 2024
Relative Return: Taking an ESG lens to active ETFs

In this episode of Relative Return, host Maja Garaca Djurdjevic chats with James Harwood, director and senior portfolio manager of the APAC region at Russell Investments, about ESG and active exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
30 May 2024
Relative Return: The long view – megatrends to watch

In this episode of Relative Return, host Keith Ford speaks with Matt Reynolds, investment director at Capital Group, about how the firm’s history and fundamental research help it maintain a long-term investing mindset.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
23 May 2024
Relative Return: The role of real estate in a portfolio

In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Andrew Lockhart, managing partner at Metrics Credit Partners, about commercial property and real estate equity.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
16 May 2024
Relative Return: What can we learn from behavioural finance?

In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Steve Johnson, founder and CIO at Forager Funds Management, about the impact of human psychology on investing and whether fund managers can ever beat algorithms.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
 

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

Bradley

Dear CEO and board, It's time to start some VERY HEAVY LOBBYING on behalf of advisers which could save your platform re...

Can advice restructure save Insignia from departing advisers?
3 days 22 hours ago
JOHN GILLIES

He is every thing ASIC said he was BUT How on earth did he expect to get away with it????? . these guy's who dip in...

Melbourne AR banned for $650k client fund misappropriation
4 days ago
Chris Cornish

A tad optimistic from Morningstar. Adviser numbers are somewhat irrelevant; it all comes down to the platform and whethe...

Can advice restructure save Insignia from departing advisers?
4 days 2 hours ago
Former adviser banned for multiple breaches

A former financial adviser has been banned by ASIC from providing financial services for inappropriate advice, among multiple breaches....

1 week 4 days ago
Chalmers hands down 2024–25 budget

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has handed down his third budget, outlining the government’s macroeconomic forecasts and changes to superannuation....

2 weeks 5 days ago
Melbourne fund manager sees AFSL suspended

ASIC has suspended the AFS licence of a Melbourne fund manager responsible for six managed investment schemes....

4 days 23 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.99 3 y p.a(%)
2
Hills International
66.93 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom 4/27 Crombie Avenue Bundall QLD 4217 Australia
32.77 3 y p.a(%)
4
Acadian Global Equity Long Short Class A
31.32 3 y p.a(%)
5
CFS FC Acadian Global Equity Long Short
30.93 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA