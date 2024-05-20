Relative Return: The appeal of global private credit
In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Russel Pillemer, chief executive of Pengana Capital Group, to discuss the opportunities in global private credit in this market environment.
Listen as they discuss:
- The different segments of the global private credit market.
- Its new listed global private credit vehicle, launching this month.
- How global private credit can fit into an investment portfolio.
- Potential challenges in running a listed vehicle and how to navigate them.
- The distinct regulatory landscape for banking and lending in Australia.
Pengana Capital Group (‘Pengana’) is a diversified funds management group, with distinct and differentiated investment s...
