35th Annual Fund Manager of the Year Awards

By tjohnson

4 April 2023

Thursday, 22 June 2023 • The Star, Sydney • Welcome reception 6:30pm • Official start: 7:00pm • Black tie

The most anticipated awards programme of the year for the funds industry has arrived – the one setting the standard for the top fund managers and professionals in the Australian marketplace marking its 35th year.

Winning a Fund Manager of the Year award is a huge accolade. In a highly competitive and evolving funds sector, recognition at this prestigious event cannot be underestimated. With a reputation built over decades, the Money Management Fund Manager of the Year Awards is the Australian standard for excellence for advisers, institutions and investors.

Start your submission today or nominate a peer and recognise their achievements of the past year.

Submit Now
Nominate Now

 

Stay up to date with Australia’s top news and information source for the wealth management industry

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

KNOWLEDGE CENTRES

LINKS

CATEGORIES

Copyright © 2023 MOMENTUMMEDIA