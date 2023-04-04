35th Annual Fund Manager of the Year Awards

Thursday, 22 June 2023 • The Star, Sydney • Welcome reception 6:30pm • Official start: 7:00pm • Black tie

The most anticipated awards programme of the year for the funds industry has arrived – the one setting the standard for the top fund managers and professionals in the Australian marketplace marking its 35th year.

Winning a Fund Manager of the Year award is a huge accolade. In a highly competitive and evolving funds sector, recognition at this prestigious event cannot be underestimated. With a reputation built over decades, the Money Management Fund Manager of the Year Awards is the Australian standard for excellence for advisers, institutions and investors.

Start your submission today or nominate a peer and recognise their achievements of the past year.