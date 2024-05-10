POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
10 May 2024

Avoiding the ‘Mundane Seven’: why the Ex-20 is a sweet spot for returns

While the Magnificent Seven have been a runaway success – they drove almost two-thirds of the S&P 500’s 24% return…
5 May 2020

Meeting investor needs in an age of economic uncertainty

In a global economy defined by uncertainty, traditional low-risk income classes such as bonds and cash savings accounts…
Gee

Not possible to coninue if the cost is given to remaining advisors ...

FAAA calls on Jones to address spiralling Dixon Advisory complaints
3 hours ago
Murray Wilkinson

In Australia this was the country of a "Fair Go". This Government is using us. We need direct action and we need to figh...

FAAA calls on Jones to address spiralling Dixon Advisory complaints
5 hours ago
mark mclennan

I am reading a lot about the unfairness of CSLR, QAR etc etc and it is clear that there is massive inequity taking place...

FAAA calls on Jones to address spiralling Dixon Advisory complaints
8 hours ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

10 months ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

9 months 3 weeks ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

10 months ago
