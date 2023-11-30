POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
1 min read
30 November 2023

Relative Return: Reaping the benefits of private markets exposure

In this episode of Relative Return, host Keith Ford speaks to the managing partner of Metrics Credit Partners, Andrew…
MARKET INSIGHTS

Aleycat

You have to wonder what the AMP compliance auditors were doing or perhaps not doing....

Former AMPFP adviser banned for five years
1 day 2 hours ago
get rid of them all

what a grub - make the ban permanent. This is the kind of behaviour ruining it for all advisors...

Scaled advice model leads to second FSCP prohibition order
1 day 7 hours ago
Anonymous

I would really like to be a 'Qualified Lawyer' role on a Diploma level rather than be a 'Professional Adviser'. Ask Mr. ...

Licensees deride ‘crazy talk’ in qualified adviser name
2 days 4 hours ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

5 months 1 week ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

4 months 4 weeks ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

5 months 1 week ago
